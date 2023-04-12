SA is the only country without borders in the whole world. Criminal thugs enter, commit felonies, move around, exit, re-enter and repeat the cycle without detection or consequences. Thabo, aka Facebook Rapist, Bester is testament to that. Are we still shocked?
The recently established Border Management Authority will only serve a ceremonial function while porous borders continue with impunity.
The Financial Action Task Force greylisted us. The rating agencies downgraded us to junk status. We are the rape capital, violent, corrupt and most unequal nation. Surely, we have strong shock absorbers. The international company G4S showed us a middle finger by refusing to appear before the justice and correctional services committee. Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste turned another parliamentary standing committee into a Mickey Mouse body.
Recently we were ranked sixth among the most in cybercrime. Ordinary people of SA have been crying out to deaf ears. I pray that Bester and his accomplices are brought to book in SA alive and not murdered so that the case can be closed.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | SA a harbour for callous criminals
Image: Shelley Christians
