In SA we give our hard earned taxes to stupid students who compete for places in long bottle store queues to buy alcohol.
The clever ones save any extra cash they get and they will employ the fools who drown themselves in alcohol after university, if they'll ever be employable. e
I agree with foreigners when they say South Africans are lazy and stupid. It is lamentable. I’ll vote for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. I know she will not only ban smoking, but alcohol as well.
Galeboe Mekgoe, Mahikeng.
READER LETTER | Reckless boozing drowns futures of varsity students
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks
