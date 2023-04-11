Saying good things about people when they have departed this world is not only a habit but culture. It was therefore heartwarming to witness the queen of gospel Dr Rebecca Malope being honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
I also had the privilege of listening to DJ Oskido being interviewed on Radio 2000 and Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe on Ukhozi FM respectively. What really fascinated and intrigued me was despite being on different radio stations and different slots the interviewers’ questions were almost similar.
These three icons emphasised why our future stars fall by the wayside before reaching the peak of their careers. Erratic behaviour with money comes in as the main factor in cutting short promising young careers. Once the cash starts flowing, they forget to respect their craft, leading to their craft disrespecting them in return.
There’s nothing wrong with one spoiling themselves with their newly found fame. These new kids on the block immediately act as if they are superstars. They sleep around, drink and party as if there’s no tomorrow. That’s how their careers go down fast.
READER LETTER | Humble Rebs, Rhoo shine the path
Staying grounded, sincere, humble, disciplined, dedicated, determined, committed and respectul in what you do is what one needs to reach the legendary status of someone like Malope.
To her and fellow heroes such as former Bafana Bafana captain Radebe, may they continue leading by example. Keep up the good work.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla,
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
