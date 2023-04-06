×

Letters

READER LETTER | Focus on yourself and ignore the naysayers

By READER LETTER - 06 April 2023 - 11:31
Image: 123RF

Its not that we fail to do things because we are not capable. We fail to because we listen too much to people and allow them dictate terms to what we are good and not at. I am speaking particularly from a black persons perspective.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and this must be respected. But we dont have to allow their nonsense to be shoved and galvanised down our throats. When people gossip and talk about me behind my back, l am at the proudest and happiest because it shows that l am alive.

People always talk about one another good or bad and that must not derail ones focus and shift ones goals and mindset. Truth be told everyone one knows their strengths and weaknesses.

We all go through all these phases. But it needs and takes guts, a brave face and strong will to do so. Whatever and from which face value angle we may take, consider this bitter pillow to swallow as a people we always talk. Period.

We all capable with neptitude, prettiness, beautifulness to make it in life. Lets take a look in ourselves in the mirror and see who and whom we are. Only if we dig deep down in our thoughts that we are capable. Surely, we can be happy and content with ourselves, find happiness and fulfillment. It always looks impossible until its done – Nelson Mandela.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

