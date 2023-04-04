READER LETTER | Shoddy workmanship on houses a violation of residents' right to decent homes

Residents of Fleurhof in Johannesburg, like many other residents who live in mixed-income housing projects, have complained bitterly about the quality of the buildings they inhabit. They claim that RDP houses, rental flats and bought homes are falling apart.
Residents, who were promised safe and affordable housing when the project was launched 10 years ago, are now living in fear for their lives or of injury, as walls and roofs crack, water streams into homes damaging personal belongings and ceilings collapse.
Our residents simply do not have the resources to move out or to perform the repairs using their own resources and are therefore reliant on arrogant and unfeeling housing officials to assist them.
The fact that the government has allowed shoddy workmanship is a violation of the rights of residents in these housing units and a betrayal of their trust.
The situation in Fleurhof is an indication that there is a need for greater accountability and transparency in the allocation of public funds. Government must take steps to ensure that the necessary repairs are done to make these developments safe. This is not only a matter of responsibility but also of humanity.
Alan Fuchs, DA MPL, Roodepoort
