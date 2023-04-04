READER LETTER | More people will soon want a piece of SA too

I saw it coming. First, the Afrikaners claimed Orania. Then some imported historians revealed that the first inhabitants were Khoisans. Surprisingly, Khoisans are blacks and not whites. Golf estates and economic exclusion areas were captured. Now, Lesotho, whose Basotho are stripping SA of minerals (zama zamas), wants parts of the Free State.
Next in line will be Zimbabweans demanding parts of Limpopo. Eswatini will also have its stake in parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Indians will follow suit. Somalians, Pakistanis, Chinese and others will have a piece of the cake as well.
Before the watershed negotiations at Codesa in Kempton Park, Ingonyama Trust was speedily given more than 2,8-million hectares of land and the late King Zwelithini was the sole trustee. Other traditional leaders of Venda, Ciskei, Transkei, Bophuthatswana, KwaNdebele, KaNgwane, Gazankulu and Lebowa will demand their fair share.
The internationally renowned SA Constitution will allow these and the International Criminal Court will ratify them. What’s left for over 400 years of landless black South Africans? The devil doesn’t sleep. The architect of separate development (apartheid), the late Hendrik Verwoerd, must be resting peacefully in his grave!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
