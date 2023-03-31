READER LETTER | We can stand together for SA

There have been moments since 1994 where our deeply divided nation united across the divisions of the past and presented a united front. The warm welcome to Nelson Mandela across historical divides after his release from prison, was such a moment.
In the euphoria of the moment the previously disadvantaged looked past the pain of the past, while the previously advantaged looked past their deep-seated prejudice. The next such moment was the 1995 Rugby World Cup when a large majority of South Africans united around a common cause like never before in support of our national team.
Such one-off moments presented small building blocks, but could of course not magically wipe out the reality of two worlds, still largely apart and unequal. In between these moments, however, the “us” and “them” syndrome again gained ground.
On the left and right fronts there have been a continued restlessness. The left promoted revolutionary ideologies while the right referred to “the good old days” and withdrew into a laager mentality. In between all this, however, an organic process of nation building did take place on the quiet.
The degree of a broad unity of purpose for the good of the country, was illustrated around the EFF’s recent call for a complete shutdown of the country. The courts, the government, but especially the civil society took a strong stand against this call by a party with a radical agenda and a history of destructive actions. The best interests of the country triumphed.
In the meantime communities and community organisations began talking and working together on a local level around common goals. Towns have been upgraded, potholes have been filled and people are uniting against corruption.
People are beginning to look in the same direction rather than confronting each other. A concrete development that is underway is the creation of an informal network Dialogue for Action. The aim is to identify commonalities and promote cooperation among like-minded individuals and organisations. There is huge scope for patriotic citizens to assist in rebuilding our country from the local level. The best moment to start is now.
Dawie Jacobs, Indonesia
READER LETTER | We can stand together for SA
