You don’t have to be super rich to help others, or because you have extra funds but because you know the gap in their lives.
Learn to share even the last cent despite negative comments we sometimes get from the very same people we tend to help “utshelwe ubani ukuthi ngidinga usizo lwakho” – who told you l need your help.
Whether you are a good or a bad person is revealed at two points, when you have a lot and when you have next to nothing.
When loaded, people forget the needy and prioritise being praised. When at our lowest, people tend to lie a lot so as to manipulate the good-hearted. Faking being a good person will not make us feel the same inner peace enjoyed by those who do good out of and from the bottom of their hearts.
Doing good becomes part of you if done from the heart but if you are acting, as soon as the public audience disappears, you stop.
God is watching, knows and is definitely going to bless you for all the good things you do for others. Surely he will abundantly bless you. With good deeds the world would be a better place to live in peace, harmony and tranquility. A hand that gives is more blessed than the one that receives.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | A hand that gives is more blessed than one that receives
Image: Amr Alfiky
