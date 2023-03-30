The elusive right to have access to adequate housing continues to be a thorn in democratic SA. After almost three decades, many strides have been made in ensuring that the majority of South Africans have access to basic rights enshrined in the constitution.
READER LETTER | Housing demand remains uphill battle for government
Image: Supplied
The elusive right to have access to adequate housing continues to be a thorn in democratic SA. After almost three decades, many strides have been made in ensuring that the majority of South Africans have access to basic rights enshrined in the constitution.
Millions of South Africans have been housed by the government through what is commonly known as RDP houses, millions more continue to be on the waiting list. Provinces with economic opportunities such as Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal account for the largest number of people on the waiting list.
This demand is compounded by the high unemployment rate, which leads to more people depending on the government for houses. The government as such is dealing with a moving target some of which do not qualify for RDP houses as they earn above R3,500. Secondly as stated in the Bill of Rights, the government continues to take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to achieve the progressive realisation of the right to access adequate housing.
This is the form of First Home Finance, a once-off housing finance subsidy that enables qualifying beneficiaries to buy or build their first homes on an affordable basis. First Home Finance targets people whose household income is from R3,501 up to R22,000 monthly. This market segment is generally referred to as the “affordable” or “gap” market and they struggle to qualify for home loans.
Another programme being rolled out by the Gauteng department of human settlements is the Ikageleng rapid land release whereby applicants who do not qualify for RDP houses are given a stand with amenities such as water, electricity and sewerage and encouraged to build for themselves.
These programmes are part of many efforts by the government to ensure that as many South Africans are able to realise this right to housing. Like any right, the right to access adequate housing comes with a responsibility for those who now own houses through the assistance of the government. As the face of those who need houses changes, it is vital for the government to continuously adapt its product to ensure more people have access to decent housing.
Luzuko Pongoma, Naturena, Johannesburg
