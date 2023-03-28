It is high time that South Africans show a vote of no confidence in political parties. They are busy fighting for power in councils and in government, for their parties and not for the people who voted them into office.
This is not democracy. We vote them into office not to go and fight for seats for their parties or to steal public funds, which is our money as the taxpayers.
We have to use the constitution to elect candidates mandated by the masses. We don't have to be held to ransom by political parties. South Africans want democracy; we don't want to be the doormat of political parties nor to be held to ransom by party anarchy. Away with political parties.
In the next elections, don't vote for a political party, vote for an independent candidate. We need true democracy.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Vote for independents, political parties destroy democracy
