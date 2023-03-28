×

Letters

READER LETTER | Time is precious, use it wisely

By READER LETTER - 28 March 2023 - 08:49
You will not stay young, powerful and attractive forever. Age will take its toll. We give our grandparents a tough time, forgetting that we too will grow old some day.

Everything has its time, expiry date, nothing is permanent, invincible, and no one is immortal. Enjoy this moment you are in before it becomes a memory. Dont waste time complaining, use whats within your reach before its too late.

Our lives are timed like a flowing river, you will never touch the same water twice. Bring the best out of every encounter with others, tomorrow might never come while you lived the whole of your life waiting for the right time. Which time is the right one, if l may ask?

The time is now. Be careful of procrastination, its the thief of time. Lets accept and be appreciative of what we have and make the best of what we have while the sun still shines. Smile and utilise the time God has afforded you, many never made it this far.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

