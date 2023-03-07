READER LETTER | Hypersonic missiles a new threat to global stability

Tensions between China and the US will ultimately lead to an epic military clash – as predicted by an American four-star general – within the next five years. Russia will most certainly use nuclear weapons if the war in Ukraine escalates.
China has the world’s largest industrial base that it has used to copy every new weapons system in existence today. It has copied Turkish military drones, American fighter aircraft and made exact copies of Western missiles. Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating and defeating defence systems, according to Iranian General Amirali Hajizadeh.
If these claims are true, they raise the possibility that all military related institutions and hardware, including nuclear reactors, could be attacked and rapidly destroyed. The technology is not new, but aspiring nations are finding ways to improve it and set it to work.
Four nations in the Middle East are on the verge of acquiring hypersonic missile technology. A deadly new arms race has begun, a quest for missile dominance that will terrorise the region.
Currently, there is no effective defence against hypersonic missiles. Iran’s announcement of a hypersonic missile follows last year’s launch of a rocket capable of propelling satellites into space.
Ultrasonic warfare will be based on retaliation requiring a
60-second decision to fire.
It is an open secret that major military powers are investing billions of dollars to find ways to neutralise hypersonic weaponry.
Hypersonic weapons are first strike weapons that could destabilise the balance of terror among powerful nations. The awesome speed of these weapons, 26,000 km/h, gives leaders very little time to react.
Hypersonic warfare will usher in a revolution in 21st century warfare. It has the ability to circumvent enemy air defences and deliver any weapon to a target anywhere on the planet within 45 to 60 minutes.
China today is ahead in 37 out of 44 critical technologies, and within the next five years it will rule the world on land, sea and air.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Hypersonic missiles a new threat to global stability
Image: South Korean Defense Ministry/Dong-A Daily via Getty Images/ File photo
Tensions between China and the US will ultimately lead to an epic military clash – as predicted by an American four-star general – within the next five years. Russia will most certainly use nuclear weapons if the war in Ukraine escalates.
China has the world’s largest industrial base that it has used to copy every new weapons system in existence today. It has copied Turkish military drones, American fighter aircraft and made exact copies of Western missiles. Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating and defeating defence systems, according to Iranian General Amirali Hajizadeh.
If these claims are true, they raise the possibility that all military related institutions and hardware, including nuclear reactors, could be attacked and rapidly destroyed. The technology is not new, but aspiring nations are finding ways to improve it and set it to work.
Four nations in the Middle East are on the verge of acquiring hypersonic missile technology. A deadly new arms race has begun, a quest for missile dominance that will terrorise the region.
Currently, there is no effective defence against hypersonic missiles. Iran’s announcement of a hypersonic missile follows last year’s launch of a rocket capable of propelling satellites into space.
Ultrasonic warfare will be based on retaliation requiring a
60-second decision to fire.
It is an open secret that major military powers are investing billions of dollars to find ways to neutralise hypersonic weaponry.
Hypersonic weapons are first strike weapons that could destabilise the balance of terror among powerful nations. The awesome speed of these weapons, 26,000 km/h, gives leaders very little time to react.
Hypersonic warfare will usher in a revolution in 21st century warfare. It has the ability to circumvent enemy air defences and deliver any weapon to a target anywhere on the planet within 45 to 60 minutes.
China today is ahead in 37 out of 44 critical technologies, and within the next five years it will rule the world on land, sea and air.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos