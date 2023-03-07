The Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs last weekend confirmed my belief that coach Jose Riveiro and his technical team still do not know what it means to play those games. He is still continuing to say he prepares for the derby game like any other game; wrong.
I am appealing to Prates chairman Irvin Khoza to intervene, call the coach and his team to a meeting and warn them that it is taboo to lose five games in succession against Chiefs. Riveiro’s eyes and mind is still in the dark regarding this derby.
Nathaniel Molokwane, Modjadji
READER LETTER | Bucs coach needs schooling on derby
Image: Antonio Muchave
