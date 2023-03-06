Why are our leaders always leading us astray and play with our emotions? I mean our black leaders. Solidarity, a white union, is planning a tertiary institution to send their kids to solve this problem of electricity; AfriForum is leading in fighting human rights, now even helping blacks.
READER LETTER | Black leaders leading the masses to their demise
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Why are our leaders always leading us astray and play with our emotions? I mean our black leaders. Solidarity, a white union, is planning a tertiary institution to send their kids to solve this problem of electricity; AfriForum is leading in fighting human rights, now even helping blacks.
Now I hear the South African Federation of Trade Unions is joining EFF on March 20 on the so-called national shutdown. Can they explain how that will solve the electricity challenge that we have? Because from were I stand that will knock our economy, which will in turn affect the same workers they represent.
What positives do our unions bring given the millions they rake in through subscription from hundreds of thousands of their members. Let's change our mindset, black brothers and sisters, let us not worship destructive deeds that take our beloved country backwards.
Let us be jealous about our country and preserve what we have while also striving for more.
Dintoa Tshukudu, Sebokeng
