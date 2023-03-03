It is a pity that the literacy crisis is deepening in SA according to the new report released by the NGO Groundup on February 7 2023.
READER LETTER | Literacy crisis must be tackled, more so in rural areas
Image: YULIA GROGORYEVA/123RF
It is a pity that the literacy crisis is deepening in SA according to the new report released by the NGO Groundup on February 7 2023.
It indicated that most children leave grade 1 without knowing the alphabet, while 82% of grade 4 children cannot read for meaning, which is true especially in the deep rural areas of our country. In those areas, the standard of education is very low due to lack of resources such as mini libraries in foundation phase and books that they can read for pleasure even when they are at home.
Only the Western Cape and Gauteng are taking steps to address the literacy crisis, but other provinces such as Limpopo are not doing enough to address this and this is killing the power and value of the foundation phase in SA.
The report says about 60% of children have not learnt most of the letters of the alphabet by the end of grade 1. So, who is not doing their job? Teachers or the department of basic education? The foundation phase is one of the most important in education.
Once a pupil doesn’t get proper training at that stage, chances of making it going forward are low. There will be a lot of difficulties. That is why abolitionist leader and author Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”
Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi Village, Limpopo
