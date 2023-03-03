On Wednesday, the deputy president of the country finally tendered his resignation to the speaker of parliament. This has long been coming as he made it clear he was leaving government as he did not make it at Nasrec.
But what are we going to miss with him gone? The truth is that many South Africans will not miss him; they did not know what his job in government was. The man has been missing in action for most of the time.
It was only late during the Covid-19 drive for vaccination that we began to see him trying to do something. As the leader of government business it will be proper to ask him what he did to ensure that Eskom as a state entity did not die in their hands.
This question is even more relevant because he is the former premier of Mpumalanga where the rot in Eskom is happening. Is it possible that he looked away when so-called cartels were busy bringing Eskom to its knees?
As the former premier, does he know of any senior political leader in Mpumalanga who might be involved in the collapse of Eskom and what intervention did he take, if any, to save the dying state-owned entity?
These are very necessary questions and to judge his tenure as the deputy president, then we will be equally correct to ask them because it is difficult to believe that he knows nothing about the cartels operating at Eskom.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | DD must give answers on Eskom
