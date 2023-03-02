Eskom was established in 1923. The purpose of establishing it was to have a national energy supply, the effect of which would be to improve the lives of citizens and businesses in particular.
Sandra van Niekerk notes in an article that its main purpose was to ensure the delivery of cheap electricity to the railways and mines. But its mandate was framed in terms of providing a public service and supplying electricity “in the public interest” (Gentle 2009: 50).
While it is trite that at its peak it served the interest of the minority, it is, however, a known fact that this was the most important parastatal for the social, economic, and political stability of the country. It is now part of history that after the 1994 elections, the current government found Eskom in a healthy state, financially and operationally.
In her article, Van Niekerk notes that in 1994, Eskom provided the cheapest electricity in the world. It even had a 31% surplus. Today Eskom is a shadow of its former self and this raises the question of whether this country is under the leadership of the current government.
The recent interviews by Andre de Ruyter and minister Pravin Gordhan paints a bleak future for this beloved country. It is interesting that the said minister was quick to give an interview on allegations made by the erstwhile CEO. What I, however, find shocking is the revelation that the shenanigans at Eskom had long been reported to him.
He did nothing except give the belated interview, primarily to defend himself and his friends. It should be evident to all and sundry that billions pumped into Eskom will, at least for now, not help stop the so-called “loadshedding”. It would appear that loadshedding is here to stay and those who believe otherwise are certainly chasing a mirage.
Nkosinathi Maseko, Aspen Nature Estate, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Gordhan fiddled while under-siege Eskom burnt
