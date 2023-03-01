There’s no such thing as the ANC’s NSFAS (Amos Motloding, Letters to the editor, February 21).
Value added tax on commodities, fuel levy paid by motorists, including taxi/bus passenger fares and other taxes are pooled together into the state fund, which finances SA’s expenses, including NSFAS and social security grants. Ruling parties come and go, just like workers at a firm.
The state fund is entrusted to an elected ruling political party in order to enhance the quality of life of the general public. The R4,73-trillion plus interest owed by the government to lenders, is to be repaid by the currently unemployed youth in future.
Most of this loan was looted as we heard from the Zondo commission and the Covid-19 Relief Fund – no value for money. These misappropriations stir us up to oust the delinquent ANC in the 2024 elections.
This is a normal consequence of a serious offence committed by a servant. The company does not close shop but hires another loyal and competent servant. Power to critique, fire and hire is vested in people!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | People have the power to fire and hire leaders
Image: Alaister Russell
There’s no such thing as the ANC’s NSFAS (Amos Motloding, Letters to the editor, February 21).
Value added tax on commodities, fuel levy paid by motorists, including taxi/bus passenger fares and other taxes are pooled together into the state fund, which finances SA’s expenses, including NSFAS and social security grants. Ruling parties come and go, just like workers at a firm.
The state fund is entrusted to an elected ruling political party in order to enhance the quality of life of the general public. The R4,73-trillion plus interest owed by the government to lenders, is to be repaid by the currently unemployed youth in future.
Most of this loan was looted as we heard from the Zondo commission and the Covid-19 Relief Fund – no value for money. These misappropriations stir us up to oust the delinquent ANC in the 2024 elections.
This is a normal consequence of a serious offence committed by a servant. The company does not close shop but hires another loyal and competent servant. Power to critique, fire and hire is vested in people!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos