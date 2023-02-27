READER LETTER | Only true democracy will end treason at Eskom

What was recently made known by André de Ruyter (now ex-Eskom CEO) in a TV interview does not exactly come as a surprise. Also, it does not take a genius to know who the said senior politician is who is responsible for Eskom's ongoing demise, as well as the senior minister who turns a blind eye to the theft to continue.
The people who have their knives out for De Ruyter are showing their true colours and which side of corruption they really are on. These heinous misdeeds that force SA's economy to its knees cannot be talked away nor can they in any way be good. In my opinion, it is nothing short of treason. One billion rand a month!
It is a fact that the ghosts of Lenin and Marx roam the halls of Luthuli House, also that (Russia president) Vladimir Putin might be pulling strings there. It is also no secret that Putin prefers an ANC/EFF coalition to a DA one. Ever wondered why? Our government's stance on the Russia/Ukraine war and our latest military exercise with Russia and China speak volumes. One wonders what Putin's prospects are with SA.
The recovery and future of SA lie in the hands of SA's good and honest people. The corrupt, rotten ruling ANC government has shamefully failed everyone and their forefathers must be turning in their graves.
However, I believe there is still a handful of people in the ANC government, including the president, who really want the best for SA and its people, but it’s too late for them to save the ANC from itself. President Cyril Ramaphosa is the right president for the job, but unfortunately, within the wrong political party. Even his hands are tied by these miscreants.
The honourable thing is for the ruling party to resign. SA needs an election, but who would we vote for? Even the coalitions seem to be a mess.
Everyone wants to be a leader! However, I believe there are capable, willing and able people in SA to pick up the pieces and rebuild the country for the benefit of all South Africans.
Marianne Barnard, KwaZulu-Natal
READER LETTER | Only true democracy will end treason at Eskom
