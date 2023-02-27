eNCA’s investigative programme Checkpoint (22 February ) checked Eskom's coal and delivery.
You could simply say government and the National Prosecuting Authority are not willing to catch the thieves at Eskom. There is evidence, from what I saw on the TV show, but where are the police? Why not put one soldier in each coal delivery truck for a month only and see what happens in that period?
Buta Mashigo, Soshanguve
READER LETTER | One soldier per coal truck will stop Eskom thieves
