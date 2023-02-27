×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | One soldier per coal truck will stop Eskom thieves

By READER LETTER - 27 February 2023 - 10:37
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

eNCA’s investigative programme Checkpoint (22 February ) checked Eskom's coal and delivery.

You could simply say government and the National Prosecuting Authority are not willing to catch the thieves at Eskom. There is evidence, from what I saw on the TV show, but where are the police? Why not put one soldier in each coal delivery truck for a month only and see what happens in that period?

Buta Mashigo, Soshanguve

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...