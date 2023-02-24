Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Monday delivered his first state of the province address at the Johannesburg City Hall. There was a lot of expectations ahead of the address, and as expected, he didn’t disappoint.
He began his speech by acknowledging how residents had lost confidence in the promises made by leaders who came before him. He vowed to change the narrative that they talk more and do less. Four months ago he took an oath to reposition the province, where he committed that the provincial growth and development strategy Growing Gauteng Together (GGT2030) would be supported by a number of commitments, fighting crime being at the top of the list.
According to provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela, Gauteng showed an increase of 24% in murder cases, where out of 1,490 people killed 155 were women and 50 were children. These are 1st quarter statistics for the 2022/23 financial year.
It was encouraging to hear the plans Lesufi has for the overcrowding in the education system. These are excellent plans that not only promise to benefit students in high pressured communities but improve the state of the education system as a whole.
To many, Lesufi’s plans may sound ambitious and unattainable. They may sound like something they have heard before, and for others this could be just what they needed to hear to restore their trust and confidence in the provincial government.
Whichever way it may be, I think that it is only fair that we judge him at the end of his term. He did say that they will do more and talk less.
Zamansele Machate, Equastria, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Lesufi’s speech strikes the right note on crime
