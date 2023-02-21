READER LETTER | Time is up for the ANC

I am glad President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t resign but stayed on so that he becomes the last president coming from the kleptocratic ANC. Together with his comrades-in-looting, they’ll fall on their swords – the accumulated tears of the poor majority.
Just hold your horses. It’s no time for celebrations to the racist whites such as Johann Knoesel of the Christian National Movement, who tried in vain to usurp power through the barrel of the gun or poison.
And those who force down our throats and promote unworkable coalition governments in order to take power through the back door are in for a big surprise. We didn’t force ourselves, like the Europeans in Europe, to be Africans in Africa.
Our Creator chose us. So, the next president will be black and there will be an outright political party winner. Let the so-called political analysts continue dreaming. It took the year 2022 for Rishi Sunak to be the first British Prime Minister of colour.
We patiently waited for our turn without toyi-toying. Lest we forget, the political party, ANC, failed but not a black man. God put blacks in Africa as His stewards so that they can ultimately account to Him for what they did or left undone. No amount of propaganda or financial leverage can change divine purpose.
Let’s shine light!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
