READER LETTER | Better yourself and spread love

Life has taught me that I am not always in control. Life is full of experiences, lessons, heartbreak and pain. But, it has also shown me love, beauty, possibility and new beginnings. Embrace it all. It makes us who we are, and after every storm comes a clear sky.
Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions and never know too much to learn something new. The mind is everything, because what you think you eventually become. The only difference between a good and a bad day is the attitude you carry on that particular day.
A hungry stomach, an empty pocket and a broken heart teach the best lessons of life. Everything God has given to us has a purpose. We must use them for His glory. God has given us eyes not to judge others, but to look beyond adverse and unfavourable situations.
He has given us mouths not to criticise, but to speak the truth. God has given us hands not to punish, but to give a helping hand. He gave us ears not to be insensitive but to listen and hear those voices that are in pain. There are two things that prevent us from living a happy life... living in the past and comparing ourselves to others.
Be addicted to bettering yourself. And if you want to go far in life, train your heart to accept disappointments, even if it comes from people you trusted the most. I am slowly learning that even if I choose to be reactionary, that won’t change anything.
It won’t make people suddenly love and respect me. It won’t magically change their minds. Sometimes it is better to just let things be, let people go, and don’t fight for closure, don’t ask for explanations, don’t chase for answers and don’t expect people to understand where you are coming from.
I am slowly learning that life is better lived when you don’t centre it on what is happening around you and centre it on what is happening inside you instead. Work on yourself and your inner peace and you will come to realise that not reacting to every little thing that bothers you is the first ingredient to living a happy and healthy life.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Better yourself and spread love
Image: 123RF
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
