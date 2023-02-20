We are not a banana republic, our sovereignty is not for sale.
The double standards in global affairs is indeed an affront to the whole of humanity.
READER LETTER | SA's foreign policy is not for sale
SA is a sovereign nation that conducts its foreign policy as formulated by the government of the day. As a non-aligned nation we have diplomatic ties with most nations of the world, even those who we vehemently disagree with.
As a member of the UN we govern our country with utmost civility and support the rule of international law when disputes arise.
Our decision to participate with the Russian and Chinese navies in naval exercises does not need approval from any power on Earth. The furore about our participation in these exercises is sheer political hypocrisy.
We have over the years participated in military exercises with the US and other Western powers, without grabbing global headlines. During the apartheid era SA conducted naval exercises with Nato navies, even sinking a Nato submarine in simulated exercises with its Daphne class submarines.
The US has voiced its objections at our participation in these exercises, yet it conducted massive military exercises in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, a power that has violated every aspect of the UN charter, that kills innocent civilians including children every day and seizes land in gross violation of international law.
We are not a banana republic, our sovereignty is not for sale.
We have stated our policy on Ukraine, which is to support her territorial integrity, and to avail every means to end the conflict diplomatically. We have excellent ties with Ukraine and Russia and will continue to engage with others to end this brutal conflict that has been encouraged by nations whose aim is to widen the area of conflict and to dismember other nations.
The Ukraine conflict can only be solved through diplomacy, the infusion of deadly weapons could lead to a monumental conflict which has the potential to obliterate the continent in a sea of flames. Both Russia and Nato are guilty of extending the conflict, in attempting to carve out spheres of influence in an area of extreme volatility.
In all the conflict zones of the world, the participants and dominant powers have shamelessly and brazenly conducted crimes against humanity, butchering innocent civilians in their quest for military supremacy.
The double standards in global affairs is indeed an affront to the whole of humanity.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
