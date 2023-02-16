If sex could make men marry you, then all prostitutes would be married. A man stays where he is well loved, not where he is well sexed. When a man is truly interested in you, there will be no need for you to do the pursuing. Naturally, men are born to pursue women.
Yes, you can do the pursuing as a lover, but in most cases that would be an obvious sign that he is not into you. It is not natural for a man to sit back and allow the woman to do all the work – the texting, the calling, dating arrangements, talks about the future, etc.
If such things happen, it’s pretty obvious where you stand in that man’s life. When a man really wants you, you won’t have to chase after him like he is a celebrity of some sort who barely has time for a fan. You will be top on his priority list.
And when you find that someone you love makes you feel the way nice music does, then you know that you have found someone very special. But when you are hurt by someone you love, something happens... the chemistry gets disrupted and you’re never quite the same.
Your heart has a tick to it, a skip in beats every now and then. Your stomach has a permanent knot in it for quite some time thereafter. And your soul takes quite the beating. It is damaged and scarred; but it doesn’t mean you’re dead.
And then someday, unexpectedly, you will feel a little better, until you feel whole again. There’s nobody on earth that can ever love you more than your parents. And you must never depend too much on anyone in this world because even your own shadow leaves you when you are in darkness.
Don’t fall in love with someone who has a beautiful face. Love someone who makes your life beautiful and brings peace and happiness in your heart. Always remain true to yourself and original because no one can replace you.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | You should know what true love is
Image: 123rf.com
