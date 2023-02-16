If you visit Turkey and Syria today, you’ll see grief and sadness written all over the faces of their inhabitants. More than 36,000 people have died so far. For reasons beyond the lowly man’s comprehension, palatial, ministerial and presidential households have remained little or totally unaffected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Going out and about on a sabbatical Sunday in SA, you’ll find patrons at eateries and places of entertainment. Who are they? There are three groups: The previously advantaged whites in whose hands the economy of SA is still. Secondly, the few ANC and connected blacks who live large on patronage and tenders. Lastly, the foreigners, including the underworld, dominate all aspects of the good things in life in our country.
The majority of blacks in sorrow and with sullen faces are fed lies daily that everything is hunky-dory. But unemployment, inequality and poverty are dished up on their menu daily. And they must be content, stay positive and get over their mourning like the Turkish and the Syrians as they mop up debris.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Inequality, joblessness dished up on the poor's menu daily
Image: Antonio Muchave
