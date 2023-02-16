READER LETTER | Gauteng bridging the gender gap in science, technology

During February, the world observes International Day for Women and Girls in Science (IDWGIS), which, among others, seeks to close the gender gap at all levels of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines all over the world.
The rollout of close to 20 Schools of Specialisation by the Gauteng government in mostly previously disadvantaged communities contributes to closing this gap. These schools specialise in mathematics, science, ICT and engineering, among others, and play a role in preparing learners from previously disadvantaged communities, especially the girl child, for careers in the STEM disciplines.
This year’s IDWGIS focuses on the role of Women and Girls and Science on Sustainable Development Goals, which include the provision of clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities as well as innovation and infrastructure.
These SDGs talk to the townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) programme that is being rolled out by the Gauteng government. This programme puts an emphasis on the development of these areas.
The Gauteng department of human settlements, which plays a key role in the TISH programme, continues to empower women in the STEM disciplines by offering them opportunities in the provision of clean water and sanitation in its informal upgrade programme. It further works with women in innovation and infrastructure development in the Alternative Building Technology (ABT) sector and mega human settlements development projects.
The mega projects also offer opportunities in the creation of sustainable cities and communities as they encompass more than 10,000 residential units, light industries and amenities such as malls, schools and clinics. As we observe the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, by focusing on some of the SDG goals, it is vital that we empower women to be able to play a role in all the 17 SDGs as the goals recognise that ending poverty is linked to education, reducing inequality and spur economic growth.
Luzuko Pongoma, Naturena, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Gauteng bridging the gender gap in science, technology
Image: 123RF
