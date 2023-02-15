×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | SAT CFO's appointment suspicious

By READER LETTER - 15 February 2023 - 10:40
Themba Khumalo Acting CEO Tourism SA.
Themba Khumalo Acting CEO Tourism SA.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Whenever whites are appointed to senior positions in government, blacks – led by the Black Management Forum (BMF) and the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) – have objected to them occupying those positions. Their argument is that there are blacks in the country who are qualified for those positions.

However, when Johan van der Walt was appointed as the CFO of SA Tourism (SAT), there was hardly a murmur from blacks opposing it. Perhaps this was because of the manner in which he got the job. Van der Walt was not interviewed. He was simply given the job. According to him, he joined SAT in December after a recruitment agency asked him to submit his CV.

The question to ask is, how did this recruitment agency know about him? Is this not enough evidence to prove that the Hotspurs deal was orchestrated? Did (SAT acting CEO) Themba Khumalo acquiesce to the appointment of Van der Walt even though he was not interviewed? Who comprised the delegation that went to England? Where are they?

They havent appeared to give their side of the story. Were they perhaps friends and family? I had the privilege of watching Tottenham when they played against SA in 1963 at the Rand Stadium... spectators were segregated. Spurs won 3-1. Jimmy Greaves played in this match. We blacks had favoured Spurs for obvious reasons.

Now Khumalo wants to tarnish the image of this illustrious team.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof Ext, Soweto

'No response' to notice of suspension served on acting SA Tourism CFO

Acting South African Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt has not responded to a notice of suspension served on him last week, according to the chairperson ...
News
2 days ago

Stop investigation into whistle-blower, 'disgusted' PSA urges Lindiwe Sisulu

The Public Servants Association has called on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to halt an investigation to track down the whistle-blower who leaked ...
News
1 week ago

SOWETAN | Protecting whistle-blowers far outweighs any internal probe

Whistle-blowers are important fighters  in the battle against corruption, as they promote transparency, accountability and clean governance in public ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home