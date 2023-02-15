Whenever whites are appointed to senior positions in government, blacks – led by the Black Management Forum (BMF) and the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) – have objected to them occupying those positions. Their argument is that there are blacks in the country who are qualified for those positions.
However, when Johan van der Walt was appointed as the CFO of SA Tourism (SAT), there was hardly a murmur from blacks opposing it. Perhaps this was because of the manner in which he got the job. Van der Walt was not interviewed. He was simply given the job. According to him, he joined SAT in December after a recruitment agency asked him to submit his CV.
The question to ask is, how did this recruitment agency know about him? Is this not enough evidence to prove that the Hotspurs deal was orchestrated? Did (SAT acting CEO) Themba Khumalo acquiesce to the appointment of Van der Walt even though he was not interviewed? Who comprised the delegation that went to England? Where are they?
They haven’t appeared to give their side of the story. Were they perhaps friends and family? I had the privilege of watching Tottenham when they played against SA in 1963 at the Rand Stadium... spectators were segregated. Spurs won 3-1. Jimmy Greaves played in this match. We blacks had favoured Spurs for obvious reasons.
Now Khumalo wants to tarnish the image of this illustrious team.
Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof Ext, Soweto
READER LETTER | SAT CFO's appointment suspicious
