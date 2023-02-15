The business section of City Press had some shocking news on Sunday, with an article titled “Transnet's a bigger headache than Eskom”. Nothing could be more shocking to a citizenry that is desperately hoping for a solution to debilitating anxiety that promises no end in sight, anytime soon.
According to the article, experts say the debilitated freight industry is harming the South African economy more than the blackouts are. Mining companies are said to have incurred losses of an estimated R51bn in export revenue in the past year.
Transnet attributes its loss of performance partly to shortage of locomotives and partly to cable theft. What is very concerning is the extraordinary length of time it takes before government notices the problem and the extent of the damage done to these very important entities, which are so vital to economic growth and employment opportunities.
Cable theft has been a problem for many years, communities whose lives are threatened by the criminals involved in the illegal trade have been complaining for years but their cries fell on deaf ears. Now the country is reaping the rewards of government indifference and incompetence. The government has to do better than this.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Government ignoring freight industry’s cries
Image: Waldo Swiegers
