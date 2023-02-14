EFF leader Julius Malema’s initiated misbehaviour is no surprise. He gave ample prior notice thereof by publicly stating that they would not allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to present his state of the nation address last week.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s unfortunate reference to EFF members as animals was in effect an insult to animals, because animals do not behave that way.
What surprises me is the mention that the ANC is contemplating having a coalition arrangement with the EFF in eThekwini and other local authorities, including Gauteng metros. The behaviour of the EFF is so patently predictable and dishonourable that the only ANC members that would be happy about such an arrangement would be the rebel faction within their ranks.
That is why the ANC leaders continue to welcome the rebels with open arms in the apparent belief that the so-called unity within the ANC will ensure continued opportunities for them. The damage that both such behaviour and misguided tolerance is doing to the public and international image of South Africa is debilitating.
There are so many decent and sincere South Africans who are now being left in the lurch by the ANC leadership.
VA Volker, Pietermaritzburg
READER LETTER | Animals behave much better than EFF members
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
EFF leader Julius Malema’s initiated misbehaviour is no surprise. He gave ample prior notice thereof by publicly stating that they would not allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to present his state of the nation address last week.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s unfortunate reference to EFF members as animals was in effect an insult to animals, because animals do not behave that way.
What surprises me is the mention that the ANC is contemplating having a coalition arrangement with the EFF in eThekwini and other local authorities, including Gauteng metros. The behaviour of the EFF is so patently predictable and dishonourable that the only ANC members that would be happy about such an arrangement would be the rebel faction within their ranks.
That is why the ANC leaders continue to welcome the rebels with open arms in the apparent belief that the so-called unity within the ANC will ensure continued opportunities for them. The damage that both such behaviour and misguided tolerance is doing to the public and international image of South Africa is debilitating.
There are so many decent and sincere South Africans who are now being left in the lurch by the ANC leadership.
VA Volker, Pietermaritzburg
EFF vows to table motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula for calling them 'animals'
WATCH | ‘South Africans are grateful we exist’: Malema to EFF MPs after ejection from Sona
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos