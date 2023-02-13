Ageing infrastructure, deteriorating health facilities, sky-high, forever-escalating, ridiculously priced commodities are just a few of the endless list of challenges in SA.
To add salt to injury and to a bleeding wound, there are Eskom's blackouts with its load shedding.
When we elect leaders as councillors or MPs, it is because we see them as worthy candidates with leadership qualities to represent our grievances in parliament. But it has become obvious to us, their masters (the voters), that their election into the highest office in the land is a vehicle out of poverty. It is a one-way ticket to self-enrichment.
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are the worst with their dismal performances. When the ruling party came to power, it promised people free houses, jobs, free education etc. Where are these things it promised?
A promise is a credit, mind you.
Eskom is struggling to keep the lights on with its endless load shedding. We are just tired of it, and the terrible twins of nepotism (comrades' appointments/jobs for friends) and corruption. They will surely bring this country to its knees.
It doesn't need a rocket scientist to predict that SA is fast becoming another Zimbabwe which used to be the mighty bread basket of Africa. Look at it today. Zimbabwe is in ruin. Do we really deserve this shabbily, inferior treatment? We are not fools. You may lie to us today, but not forever.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Empty promises and fat cats the ruin of SA
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
