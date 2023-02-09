Disaster such as earthquakes are unexpected, sudden and overwhelming. The Turkish earthquake which lasted 2 minutes was 120 seconds of terror that altered the entire geographical landscape of the area, sending tremors across 10 countries in an orgy of destruction that terrified an entire continent.
READER LETTER | Pray for Turkey in her hours of grief, destruction
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The earthquake devastation the world witnessed in Turkey is beyond human comprehension. A vast area is so clogged with debris that they are barely discernible. Few disasters have demanded such attention as the massive two earthquakes that decimated a large area of the Turkish landscape.
The sheer size of the devastation is more than enough to warrant international aid. The images of collapsing buildings and the chaos of destruction will remain embedded in our memories for generations to come. The apocalyptic scenes of death and despair, accompanied by scenes of epic destruction, grimly remind us of our own vulnerability in a volatile world when massive tectonic fault lines collide without warning.
Advanced geology and seismology would be little help in predicting exactly when the quake would occur, for it is only by such massive disasters that we can learn about the fault lines in question. World-class geologists have presented compelling evidence predicting a massive 9m earthquake within “The Ring Of Fire” during the next 10 years.
Disaster such as earthquakes are unexpected, sudden and overwhelming. The Turkish earthquake which lasted 2 minutes was 120 seconds of terror that altered the entire geographical landscape of the area, sending tremors across 10 countries in an orgy of destruction that terrified an entire continent.
Forty-five nations have rallied to help a stunned nation. The entire world witnessed tragedy and heroism on a monumental scale. The victims and survivors are witnessing painful nightmares as thousands of after-shocks terrify a shattered environment.
Our heartfelt prayers for the people of Turkey continue unabated, our human spirit cause us to feel anxious, worried and afraid as we witness in 3D death and desolation, unseen for many decades.
In these trying days, we must remember the words of Neil de Grasse Tyson: "Even with our technology and the inventions that make modern life so much easier than it was once, it takes just one big natural disaster to wipe all that away and remind us that, here on Earth, were are still at the mercy of nature.”
Please pray for Turkey in her hours of grief and peril.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
