Julius Malema is one of the most reckless politicians this country has ever had. He has no respect for anyone. He’s a bully of note who is engrossed with his own importance.
The term, “respect” doesn’t exist in his vocabulary. His hatred for Cyril Ramaphosa is legendary.
No EFF meeting in whatever form will end without Malema insulting Ramaphosa. He also likes gossiping about anything and everything about the ANC.
Malema has no coherent programme about how he intends improving the lives of South Africans if he would be lucky enough to be a president.
He is a bully of note. It’s either you’re with him or against him.
He is also a shameless constitutional delinquent. He likes pointing and calling others out for disrespecting our constitution, but he is the chief culprit for that, with no shame at all!
Since the EFF was formed, there has never been peace in our parliament. Rules and regulations of parliament are willy-nilly broken by Malema and his EFF MP delinquents.
READER LETTER | Malema is a bully of note
Image: Theo Jeptha
Malema demands at least matric for EFF leaders
Every month-end they get paid for being disruptive. Why should they be paid with our taxes for behaving like the hooligans they are?
This nonsense must come to an end!
Why does South Africa reward thugs, bullies and fascists with salaries for their disruptive behaviour?
We need to make noise about this anomaly until our politicians come to their senses. This is similar to no work, no pay. You deliberately disrupt parliament in order to leave early and get a free holiday and a jol for doing nothing. This is similar to fraud.
We can’t be bullied by a reckless fascist!
Pius Mashaba, email
