There is a very unwelcome phenomenon that seems to be engulfing our society. We have become communities riddled with sibling rivalry and we continuously wonder why it is like that.
The main cause of rivalry among siblings stems from the parents’ treatment of their own children. A parent can have three children and not treat them the same. There are children who even know that no matter how many times they beg their parents to buy or get them something, such won’t happen.
On the other hand, there are those who succeed at the first attempt, with little to no effort at all. The other, less favourite children can see this and, as a result, they develop resentment towards those who are favoured by the parents.
Most parents’ favouritism is subtle and goes undiscussed, however, having a favourite child is definitely the greatest taboo of parenthood. You can’t bring children into the world and treat them unequally. While I admit that there are children who get into their parents’ bad books due to bad behaviour, there are those who are just less favoured without any provocation.
The anger and disappointment that breed from this rejection makes the children not embrace their own siblings. It gets even worse when children who are favoured by their parents notice and then ensure that those who are not, feel it.
While parents may not be aware of the damage and deep wounds they are inflicting on their children’s well-being, they are fully aware of their own actions. This treatment overlaps to grandchildren as well, which then defeats the concept of a happy family tree. May parents have the strength to see the negative impact of their actions and refrain from this form of discrimination.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Parents must treat children equally
Image: 123RF/Aleksandr Davydov
