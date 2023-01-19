×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Help pupils with drug problems

By READER LETTER - 19 January 2023 - 09:37
Young addicts have seen their futures being stolen away from them by nyaope.
Young addicts have seen their futures being stolen away from them by nyaope.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Our hard-fought democracy benefited our education system where every learner enjoys Section 29(1) of their constitutional right to basic education.

Our learners spend the better part of their days at basic education institutions with educators entrusted to them for learning and teaching development. Educators should protect learners rights, cherish and treat them equally with respect, irrespective of their creed or ethnicity.

Oftentimes our learners in high schools get hooked-up in substance abuse, which eventually affects their academic performance and general behaviour. It should be encouraged that educators should treat such learners with care, they deserve rehabilitation rather than calling them names and treating them like junkies.

Schools should exercise progression policy for such learners instead of keeping them in one grade for more than two years. The rationale behind the progression policy should be to minimise high dropout rate, to being a mockery and to avoid these former substance abuse learners from being demoralised and possibly relapse.

Sadly, my 17-year-old son was treated differently by his educators at Mohloli Maritime Secondary School of Specialisation in Sharpeville, South of Johannesburg. He was refused progression as a former substance abuser and must repeat one grade for the third year after having endured abuse, learner rights violations and mishandling from his educators.

I engaged the schools appeal board, who showed me the middle finger and arrogantly told me to register my child elsewhere. The learners right to basic education was denied by this institution as he remains schoolless.

Mofosi MphutingTshepiso, Sharpeville

Pupil suspended and parents drawn in to 'space cake' scare

The principal of Randfontein High School, west of Johannesburg, has suspended a pupil for selling “space cakes” to his fellow matrics, who ate them, ...
News
9 months ago

Ex-drug addicts warn youth about danger of drugs

Three former drug addicts and ex-convicts have become the pride of the community of Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga for their endeavour to shield young ...
News
3 months ago

Schools must educate children on the dangers of drug abuse

Drug education programmes should aim to empower pupils with knowledge about the impact of drugs which should be a key prevention strategy.
Opinion
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...