READER LETTER | Chiefs and Pirates coaches don't have plan Bs to resort to in matches they play
Image: Darren Stewart
In former Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane's words: "Football can kill you."
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is gradually losing the plot and unfortunately he indirectly invites pressure on himself from all associated with this huge brand.
When Chiefs and Orlando Pirates under-perform, it makes Mzansi football boring. For how long will they continue playing second fiddle to Mamelodi Sundowns? To say that the status quo will last longer due to Sundowns' financial muscle, which sees them sign quality players locally and abroad, is an understatement.
Chiefs and Pirates have quality players too, the problem is drivers of both ships. Both tend to make tactical and fundamental mistakes that unfortunately don't work to the benefit of their teams. They are not consistent in their team selections while Sundowns is.
Zwane has to justify his appointment to one of the most sought-after jobs in the country through persistent and positive results.
His main weakness is to play players out of their positions. There's no player who can be bad overnight like he makes former Cape Town City's Edmilson Dove appear to be. Although most of us haven't chased the pigskin at a professional level, we can see that he is fumbling.
How can you play a natural left-back player like Dove in central-defence while you have Austin Dube, Njabulo Ngcobo and Erick Mathoho who can play that position with aplomb on the bench? That is why Amazulu exposed him so much.
Both Zwane and Pirates coach José Riveiro don't have plan Bs to resort to in matches. That's why Sundowns will always walk away with the league title for many years to come.
Lastly, may I convey my heartfelt condolence to Goodenough "Five Skippers" Sithole's family as well as the Pirates family at large for their recent loss of such a lively character who used to bring funny moments to the beautiful game. May his soul eternally rest In peace.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
