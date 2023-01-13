The reshuffle of the deck chairs in the ANC is really a joke and nothing that the party does or can do is going to fix what it has broken and stolen over the past couple of decades.
El Presidente is more concerned with fixing the ANC in the Free State than fixing the Free State. Do you reckon Cyril Ramaphosa has a tenth of the number of SA Inc. emblazoned wearing apparel as he does of ANC branded clothing? Never! He is a living, breathing automaton of the ANC and SA is only a sideline. His only concern is the ANC, which keeps him in power, and SA, all of us, are just the fodder – the means to the end.
It is common cause among everyone, bar the ANC, that the only salvation for SA is a change in government to credible parties with a proven track record of success. The DA comes to my mind, in tandem with a radical privatisation of just about everything the government under the ANC has destroyed or pilfered.
It is pathetic that a political commentator of the likes of Stephen Grootes in the Daily Maverick is still, after a zillion opportunities to fix things, of the belief that Ramaphosa, even with 57/80 NEC sycophants in his pocket, is going to do anything different than he has been doing over the past 20 years.
The party is only looking towards the coming election and how it can, by any means possible, stay in power. Electricity, roads, water, sewerage, schools, railways, airlines, infrastructure, harbours and the degradation of the country are not even on the radar of the ANC.
South Africans must wake up and demand radical change in the right direction. More of the same is the road to a failed state, which no one on the world stage will give a damn about.
Dr Peter C Baker, Parktown North, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | SA needs radical change in government to stop rot
Image: Freddy Mavunda.
The reshuffle of the deck chairs in the ANC is really a joke and nothing that the party does or can do is going to fix what it has broken and stolen over the past couple of decades.
El Presidente is more concerned with fixing the ANC in the Free State than fixing the Free State. Do you reckon Cyril Ramaphosa has a tenth of the number of SA Inc. emblazoned wearing apparel as he does of ANC branded clothing? Never! He is a living, breathing automaton of the ANC and SA is only a sideline. His only concern is the ANC, which keeps him in power, and SA, all of us, are just the fodder – the means to the end.
It is common cause among everyone, bar the ANC, that the only salvation for SA is a change in government to credible parties with a proven track record of success. The DA comes to my mind, in tandem with a radical privatisation of just about everything the government under the ANC has destroyed or pilfered.
It is pathetic that a political commentator of the likes of Stephen Grootes in the Daily Maverick is still, after a zillion opportunities to fix things, of the belief that Ramaphosa, even with 57/80 NEC sycophants in his pocket, is going to do anything different than he has been doing over the past 20 years.
The party is only looking towards the coming election and how it can, by any means possible, stay in power. Electricity, roads, water, sewerage, schools, railways, airlines, infrastructure, harbours and the degradation of the country are not even on the radar of the ANC.
South Africans must wake up and demand radical change in the right direction. More of the same is the road to a failed state, which no one on the world stage will give a damn about.
Dr Peter C Baker, Parktown North, Johannesburg
Mbalula angers SACP with cabinet reshuffle talk before consultation
'It's a matter of time, do not rush': Ramaphosa on cabinet reshuffle
Time over for 'sleeping, old people': Mbalula demands youthful cabinet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos