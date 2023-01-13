×

Letters

READER LETTER | SA fast becoming another failed state

By Reader Letter - 13 January 2023 - 11:20
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz

Ageing infrastructure, deteriorating health facilities, sky-high and forever-escalating ridiculous prices of basic commodities are, just to mention a few, some of SA's problemss as the list is endless. To add salt to injury and to a bleeding wound – Eskom's blackouts with its load shedding.

When we elect leaders as councillors and members of parliament it is because we see them as worthy candidates with leadership qualities to represent our grievances in parliament.

But it has become obvious to us their masters (the voters that their election into the highest office in the land is for them just  a vehicle out of poverty. It is also a one-way ticket to self-enrichment.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are the worst with their dismal performances. When the ruling party came to power it promised people free houses, jobs, free education, etc. Where are these things it promised? A promise is a credit, mind you.

Eskom is struggling to keep the lights on with its endless loadshedding. We are just tired with Eskom’s never-ending power cuts grid anecdotes. Loadshedding until what end? Just asking.

Two enfant terrible twins – nepotism, in the form of  appointments of comrade,  – jobs for friends) and corruption will surely bring this country  to its knees like a baby taking its first walking steps.

It doesn’t need a rocket scientist to predict that SA is fast becoming another Zimbabwe, which used to be the  mighty bread basket of Africa. Look at it today, Zimbabwe is in ruins.

Do we as citizens of this country really deserve this shabby ily inferior treatment? We are not fools, you can’t  lie to us today but not forever.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

