READER LETTER | No vote to ANC of Bathabile Dlamini

As we approach 2024, voters must ask themselves what kind of political party would choose Bathabile Dlamini over Naledi Pandor for its executive committee.
Not only is this deplorable, but the ANC’s continuation of showing the voters the middle finger. I know many will argue that this was an outcome of a democratic process of the ANC. Others might go as far as saying it is synonymous with the way South Africans have been voting the so-called corrupt ANC into power in the recent previous elections.
While the above might be true, the difference this time is that the ANC, through its president and other leaders, have repeatedly promised to decisively deal with corruption and other social ills, which included removing those within its ranks found to be corrupt.
Shortly after her conviction for the serious crime of perjury – deliberately lying to a court of law – Dlamini is elected to the highest decision-making body in between conferences, the national executive committee. Left on the list is Pandor, a truly tried and tested leader of the ANC, whose credentials, intellect, work and moral ethics, stand her head and shoulders above, not just Dlamini but many others in that leadership.
I don’t know Pandor very well to be able to enumerate her achievements in the ANC, except to recall that at one point at the height of former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption, she was the lone voice calling for all ministers and the leadership of the ANC to undergo lifestyle audits.
In government, this is the minister who through her hard work, SA is boasting a global scientific project in Northern Cape, the Square Kilometre Array.
Under Pandor's leadership, SA’s scientific prowess was the envy of the world.
To think that the people who attended the conference were mostly leaders of the ANC and weren’t aware of how great an asset Pandor is or they just didn’t care what the people of SA want, has made me reconsider my vote.
I would rather not vote than vote for the ANC of Bathabile Dlamini.
Sonwabile Mbede, Centurion
READER LETTER | No vote to ANC of Bathabile Dlamini
