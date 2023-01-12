×

Letters

READER LETTER | ANC's renewal project is appetising and will ensure party governs beyond 2024

By READER LETTER - 12 January 2023 - 08:58
ANC leadership lead by resident Cyril Ramaphosa release doves at the 111th ANC birth day celebrations held at Dr Molemela stadium, Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

South Africans will give the ANC a chance to govern beyond 2024 because its renewal project is appetising and worth waiting for, if not firmly supported

In addition, South Africans have welcomed the newly elected leadership, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

We agree and believe that the leadership stands for the good character of the ANC embodying former president Nelson Mandela's and Oliver Tambo's ideals. Our challenges born from the old will vanish.

The new ANC has been given a new mandate to eradicate all challenges faced by our country while renewing itself, like a self-cleaning ocean. This new contract with the people of SA remains in place forever and no distractions will stand against the people's contract with the liberation movement that is the ANC.

In this ANC national executive committee we see Mandela rejuvenated. It is the epitome of the renewal and cleaning programme that the ANC subscribes to.

Dinyalo Elias Mampane, GaTisane, Limpopo

