READER LETTER | Let's talk about danger of lifestyle diseases
Image: 123RF
The departments of health and basic education must jointly do awareness campaigns regarding lifestyle diseases, more so as South Africans are getting obese.
In the black community, when a person is obese it is said they eat well and are therefore happy and healthy. It is dangerous to associate obesity with the good life.
In fact, obesity sets in because people do not eat healthily and are not being active, in many cases.
Obesity also gives an undesirable physical appearance to people, women looking like they are pregnant and men showing protruding stomachs. There is very little awareness of lifestyle diseases and that is costing the economy an arm and a leg through prolonged hospital admissions and continued absence from work.
Last month, two popular musicians, Mampintsha and L'vovo, were admitted in hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal for strokes.
Unfortunately, Mampintsha succumbed to his health challenges while L'vovo was discharged and he’s recovering from home.
I watched Mampintsha’s funeral on TV, all the speakers, including politicians, said nothing about the musician's cause of death. It was a missed opportunity by the leaders to raise awareness about lifestyle diseases. But they too would appear to be inadequately informed about them.
As for L'vovo, I would like to praise his manager, Sthabiso Dladla (as reported in Sowetan, January 6), for being open about L'vovo being a victim of lifestyle disease. He admitted that the singer was a friend of junk (bad) food and has been defaulting on his chronic medication for blood pressure.
Clearly awareness about lifestyle diseases is an urgent mission. I therefore implore the departments to step up and create a campaign to raise awareness in schools and in communities.
Political, religious and community leaders need to use the platforms they are afforded at memorial and funeral services to speak clearly about the dangers of lifestyle diseases.
Phepisi Radipere
GaRamokadikadi, Limpopo
