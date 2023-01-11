READER LETTER | Adjust the clock and save electricity using daylight
By READER LETTER - 11 January 2023 - 09:30
Daylight saving is done to make better use of natural sunlight and thereby use less electricity for lighting. Daylight saving time means setting the clock forward one hour in the spring and then backwards by one hour in autumn.
Thus, in the warmer months people get up one hour earlier and start and finish work an hour earlier than they do now. (Though the clock will show the same time as they get up now because it was put an hour forward in spring)...
