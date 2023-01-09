The auditor-general’s leaked report on Tshwane’ finances for 2021/2022 reveals how corruption has engulfed the nation’s capital.
The report graphically shows corruption is a monstrous beast that has devoured the entire country, exposing the entrails of a once-prosperous and first world land. Every single day, a new scandal that costs the nation millions of rand is unearthed.
Trusted people became corrupt with power, fame, wealth and influence. The intoxication of power led to the ruin of most of our metros.
The people who get in touch with corrupt persons and corrupt practices get entangled by the lucre and affluence of these people, families and well-connected friends.
READER LETTER | Hard-won liberty in danger
The auditor-general’s leaked report on Tshwane’ finances for 2021/2022 reveals how corruption has engulfed the nation’s capital.
The report graphically shows corruption is a monstrous beast that has devoured the entire country, exposing the entrails of a once-prosperous and first world land. Every single day, a new scandal that costs the nation millions of rand is unearthed.
Trusted people became corrupt with power, fame, wealth and influence. The intoxication of power led to the ruin of most of our metros.
The people who get in touch with corrupt persons and corrupt practices get entangled by the lucre and affluence of these people, families and well-connected friends.
AG paints grim picture of messy Tshwane finances
These grotesque and unsavoury acts must be condemned by all. We have become a lawless nation on the rampage. Criminal elements that hold a country hostage are precursors to fear, then chaos culminating in absolute anarchy.
The most effective crime control methodology is laws and mandatory penalties as well as harsh prison incarceration. Robbing our entire people of a decent life is tantamount to treason. The amount stolen over 15 years could have eradicated poverty in SA. If we are to stop the crime epidemic, there will have to be a systematic and sustainable strategy where communities assist the police and act within the ambit of the law.
The issue of crime and it’s heinous nature is of such importance to the welfare of every citizen that it is worthy of continuous clamour until the requisite responses can effect change. We cannot be a civilised society and allow brazen criminals to commit audacious crimes with impunity.
It’s time to fight fire with fire. Our hard-won liberty is at stake.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos