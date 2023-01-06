×

Letters

READER LETTER | Racism is caused by evil hearts that need healing

By READER LETTER - 06 January 2023 - 10:00
Abel Erasmus of Vleikop in Randfontein who sent aracist WhatsApp to a group of his farming community in West Rand.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

We missed your paper. Welcome back. If wishes were horses, I would earnestly plead with all racists to give us a break in 2023. We are sick and tired of their nauseating claim: “I am not a racist. I have many black friends...”

The latest was Abel Erasmus of Randfontein whose racist rant on a voicenote was exposed on social media. My gut feeling is that many of these racists are churchgoers and they own a Bible. But I wonder whether their Afrikaans versions have the passage in Matthew 15: 16-20 expunged. Because in it Jesus Christ explains, in very simple terms, that it is NOT what we eat that contaminates or defiles your heart or soul.

Mr Erasmus, it is NOT the overdose malaria medication that you took that caused the racist remarks. It is the evil in your heart. If the medication were the cause, surely we would have had so many racist utterances, not only from whites like you, but from blacks who took the same medication.

I genuinely pity racists because I seem to understand their psychological pain. They hate a black man so deeply that they pray to God to smite the black race from the face of the Earth. And God consistently ignores their prayer. They are so conflicted; they employ the black man because they need his services but at the same time want to shoot dead all the “k...s”.

They can never be cured of this nefarious disease until they acknowledge that it is caused by their evil hearts which need renewal and healing.

– Alexius Phiri

