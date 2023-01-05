A pool incident at Maselspoort resort is proof that racism comes from abject cowardice. Yet the Constitutional Court elects to free the likes of Janusz Walus as a substitute for the duty vested in the minister of justice and correctional services. Not only that, a precedent has been set for convicts of extreme cases such as murder to seek parole through courts.
Does the constitution empower the bench to place a convict on parole without public consultation? Hitherto, the plight of affected people and the social effect of a loss of life are peripheral considerations in judicial terms. The interests of the victims of crime have no relevance whatsoever. Moreover, a corrective justice that disregards consequential suffering begets retaliation.
That’s why a ring of agitators mobilised disgruntled masses to protest against the release of Walus, calling judges a self-absorbed bunch of infidels in robes. Some chastised them for a knee-jerk inclination to interlard their judgements with Western liberal values, which undermine everyday realities of the vast majority of our people. Others criticised the judiciary of preserving a façade of constitutional democracy. For the apex court arrogated to itself absolute powers that inbreed a subtle dictatorship. All this isn’t a signal for a legitimacy crisis, but for a change.
An abolition of bail and parole entitlement for perpetrators of gender-based violence and racism should be a starting point. Then a referendum to expunge contradictions in the constitution would follow as a direct consequence to reflect the values of the majority in society.
It would also pave the way to reform the electoral law and thereby vote by ballot a chief justice with a privilege to appoint the national director of public prosecutions. The latter will go a long way in arresting the political manoeuvring bedevilling the current system.
Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Certain crimes should not get parole
Apex court arrogated to itself absolute powers
Image: Nicky de Blois
A pool incident at Maselspoort resort is proof that racism comes from abject cowardice. Yet the Constitutional Court elects to free the likes of Janusz Walus as a substitute for the duty vested in the minister of justice and correctional services. Not only that, a precedent has been set for convicts of extreme cases such as murder to seek parole through courts.
Does the constitution empower the bench to place a convict on parole without public consultation? Hitherto, the plight of affected people and the social effect of a loss of life are peripheral considerations in judicial terms. The interests of the victims of crime have no relevance whatsoever. Moreover, a corrective justice that disregards consequential suffering begets retaliation.
That’s why a ring of agitators mobilised disgruntled masses to protest against the release of Walus, calling judges a self-absorbed bunch of infidels in robes. Some chastised them for a knee-jerk inclination to interlard their judgements with Western liberal values, which undermine everyday realities of the vast majority of our people. Others criticised the judiciary of preserving a façade of constitutional democracy. For the apex court arrogated to itself absolute powers that inbreed a subtle dictatorship. All this isn’t a signal for a legitimacy crisis, but for a change.
An abolition of bail and parole entitlement for perpetrators of gender-based violence and racism should be a starting point. Then a referendum to expunge contradictions in the constitution would follow as a direct consequence to reflect the values of the majority in society.
It would also pave the way to reform the electoral law and thereby vote by ballot a chief justice with a privilege to appoint the national director of public prosecutions. The latter will go a long way in arresting the political manoeuvring bedevilling the current system.
Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
Murderer Donovan Moodley wins new parole hearing
National commissioner appeals Zuma parole ruling in ConCourt
SACP, Hani family set to approach African Commission regarding Janusz Walus' parole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos