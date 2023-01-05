×

Letters

READER LETTER | Certain crimes should not get parole

Apex court arrogated to itself absolute powers

By READER LETTER - 05 January 2023 - 09:29
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria in 1996
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria in 1996
Image: Nicky de Blois

A pool incident at Maselspoort resort is proof that racism comes from abject cowardice. Yet the Constitutional Court elects to free the likes of Janusz Walus as a substitute for the duty vested in the minister of justice and correctional services. Not only that, a precedent has been set for convicts of extreme cases such as murder to seek parole through courts.

Does the constitution empower the bench to place a convict on parole without public consultation? Hitherto, the plight of affected people and the social effect of a loss of life are peripheral considerations in judicial terms. The interests of the victims of crime have no relevance whatsoever. Moreover, a corrective justice that disregards consequential suffering begets retaliation.

That’s why a ring of agitators mobilised disgruntled masses to protest against the release of Walus, calling judges a self-absorbed bunch of infidels in robes. Some chastised them for a knee-jerk inclination to interlard their judgements with Western liberal values, which undermine everyday realities of the vast majority of our people. Others criticised the judiciary of preserving a façade of constitutional democracy. For the apex court arrogated to itself absolute powers that inbreed a subtle dictatorship. All this isn’t a signal for a legitimacy crisis, but for a change.

An abolition of bail and parole entitlement for perpetrators of gender-based violence and racism should be a starting point. Then a referendum to expunge contradictions in the constitution would follow as a direct consequence to reflect the values of the majority in society.

It would also pave the way to reform the electoral law and thereby vote by ballot a chief justice with a privilege to appoint the national director of public prosecutions. The latter will go a long way in arresting the political manoeuvring bedevilling the current system.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

