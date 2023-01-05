Bucs coach Jose Riveiro has a lot of questions to answer after his team’s recent poor displays, including the 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last week.
What made Riveiro keep Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo on the bench the whole match? Why did he play the ineffective Maliehe Pule for the entire match and take off Deon Hotto? Why doesn’t he give goallkeeper Sipho Chaine a chance despite the clear weaknesses of current first choice Siyabonga Mpontshane?
Does Riveiro ever consult his assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi about his team choices? He must go ask his predecessors what happens to Bucs coaches when they lose games against Sundowns and Chiefs. We’re an impatient bunch of supporters when it comes to poor results. He and Pirates management need to come clean and take us as supporters into their confidence with regard to major issues at the club. These will include the whereabouts of Thembinkosi Lorch.
Is Lorch headed to Sundowns when the window period opens this month? Why resign the experienced Ndumiso Mabena only to sideline him in important matches?
Dr Irvin Khoza, the club chairperson, must stop his habit of running Pirates as if it is his personal property. He killed Oupa Manyisa’s career by shipping him secretly to Sundowns in exchange for Rulani Mokoena, who later failed dismally at the helm as the team’s head coach.
At this rate, Riveiro’s days are numbered at the Buccaneers.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
READER LETTER | Bucs coach out of his depth
Pirates management need to come clean
Image: Darren Stewart
Bucs coach Jose Riveiro has a lot of questions to answer after his team’s recent poor displays, including the 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last week.
What made Riveiro keep Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo on the bench the whole match? Why did he play the ineffective Maliehe Pule for the entire match and take off Deon Hotto? Why doesn’t he give goallkeeper Sipho Chaine a chance despite the clear weaknesses of current first choice Siyabonga Mpontshane?
Does Riveiro ever consult his assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi about his team choices? He must go ask his predecessors what happens to Bucs coaches when they lose games against Sundowns and Chiefs. We’re an impatient bunch of supporters when it comes to poor results. He and Pirates management need to come clean and take us as supporters into their confidence with regard to major issues at the club. These will include the whereabouts of Thembinkosi Lorch.
Is Lorch headed to Sundowns when the window period opens this month? Why resign the experienced Ndumiso Mabena only to sideline him in important matches?
Dr Irvin Khoza, the club chairperson, must stop his habit of running Pirates as if it is his personal property. He killed Oupa Manyisa’s career by shipping him secretly to Sundowns in exchange for Rulani Mokoena, who later failed dismally at the helm as the team’s head coach.
At this rate, Riveiro’s days are numbered at the Buccaneers.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos