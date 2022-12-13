The story about Kekae family of Dikgokgopeng village, in Mokopane (Sowetan, December 9) where the grave diggers (diphiri) barred the family from burying their son in the local cemetery because they could not pay a R1,000 fine imposed by these heartless diphiri exposes the new oppression in our society.
READER LETTER | Village grave diggers among new oppressors
Image: Zoe Mahopo
The story about Kekae family of Dikgokgopeng village, in Mokopane (Sowetan, December 9) where the grave diggers (diphiri) barred the family from burying their son in the local cemetery because they could not pay a R1,000 fine imposed by these heartless diphiri exposes the new oppression in our society.
Shame on you. You are a disgrace to the black nation. How could people humiliate a grieving 94-year-old man like that, denying the right to bury his son? An Afrikaans saying says: Deur jou eie hond gebyt word (To be bitten by your own dog), meaning it is very painful to be disadvantaged by your own people.
Where were traditional leaders when these hooligans prevented the Kekae family from burying their son in the community graveyard? I suspect traditional leaders collude with the grave diggers because of money. And these grave diggers could be aligned to local party political structures as well, all in an alliance of oppression of poor, rural folks.
The behaviour of the grave diggers is not different from some white farmers who refuse farm workers/dwellers the right to bury their loved ones on the farms.
What happened to us, to be so heartless against our own? Where is ubuntu that we boast about and never do not practise when it matters the most?
The issue of grave diggers taking an advantage of poor people is very much prevalent in Limpopo villages. Two to three years ago, a similar incident occurred at GaMamaila, near Giyani, where the grave diggers and some community members and the traditional leadership prevented a family from burying a member because of pecuniary issues.
In my view, the local traditional leader failed the Kekae family. Their silence helped promote oppression.
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani
