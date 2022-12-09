READER LETTER | Humankind has endured enough suffering

As 2022 draws to an end, the bloodletting in many parts of the world continues, turning from minor skirmishes into full-blown acts of human savagery. Millions of refugees are fleeing from their places of birth as war-mongers seize their lands in an orgy of madness.
Drone warfare dominates global headlines as lethal combat enters a new dimension. Future historians will record and remember the year 2022, when man ceased to be the supremo of planet Earth.
Artificial intelligence will direct world affairs. Cyber warfare will become the ultimate weapon of immense destruction. Trade wars and sanctions have become instruments of war, displacing diplomacy. The shameless display of military might has become a crude weapon of intimidation as nations and weaker people are bludgeoned into submission.
Hurricanes are lashing and mutilating our global coastlines, tornados are ripping apart our earthly habitats, earthquakes are toppling our homes, volcanos are threatening our fragile planet. Forest fires are rampaging in many parts of the globe, locusts are sweeping across farmlands in an epic swathe of destruction.
Newly discovered medical viruses are silently decimating our kith and kin. Perpetual wars are exterminating us on a global scale as warlords embark on mindless destruction. Pollution on land, at sea and in the air is throttling us to death. We are entombed by our own inventions and trapped in a death spiral.
We continue to amass sophisticated nuclear weapons, forgetting that these weapons are messengers of death and who owe allegiance to nobody on earth. These weapons are blind to reality, immune to their consequences, utterly devoid of any rationale.
Terrorism, fascism, racism and naked religious hatred stalks, taunts and haunts mankind.
The world must remain resolute, staunch and unwavering in it’s stand against hatred.
Let us pray that 2023 brings an end to human suffering. Humankind has endured enough.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
