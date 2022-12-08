×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC and Ramaphosa’s intolerance disappointing

By READER LETTER - 08 December 2022 - 11:07
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
Image: Justin Tallis

The intolerance and hateful attitude shown by the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa to retired chief justice Sandile Ncobo and many other courageous black executives who’ve made damning findings about their rot is disappointing and extremely disgusting.

Society must never allow such unethical and criminal intimidation and abuse of court processes to continue in our country. The South African Council of Churches must be ashamed of its dishonesty and inconsistency in this particular matter.

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK

READER LETTER | ANC leaders are the cause of factions in party

Today the ANC is divided because of factions; every leader has his/her own cabinet which is dangerous. Cabinet members should be voted for by party ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa made his bed, he must now sleep in it

It is clear party loyalists, political leaders and analysts are emotional reactionaries according to conflicting views against and for the Phala ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Presidential hopefuls cannot topple Ramaphosa

If they really aspire to be president, then they must first study the art of following because a good leader is also a good follower.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...