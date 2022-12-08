The intolerance and hateful attitude shown by the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa to retired chief justice Sandile Ncobo and many other courageous black executives who’ve made damning findings about their rot is disappointing and extremely disgusting.
Society must never allow such unethical and criminal intimidation and abuse of court processes to continue in our country. The South African Council of Churches must be ashamed of its dishonesty and inconsistency in this particular matter.
Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK
READER LETTER | ANC and Ramaphosa’s intolerance disappointing
Image: Justin Tallis
The intolerance and hateful attitude shown by the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa to retired chief justice Sandile Ncobo and many other courageous black executives who’ve made damning findings about their rot is disappointing and extremely disgusting.
Society must never allow such unethical and criminal intimidation and abuse of court processes to continue in our country. The South African Council of Churches must be ashamed of its dishonesty and inconsistency in this particular matter.
Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK
READER LETTER | ANC leaders are the cause of factions in party
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa made his bed, he must now sleep in it
READER LETTER | Presidential hopefuls cannot topple Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos