Letters

READER LETTER | Our leaders, how long must we suffer?

Politicians have forgotten about the man on street

By READER LETTER - 07 December 2022 - 09:55
A special chief whips' forum has been advised that if President Ramaphosa goes to court to challenge the Phala Phala report, the matter will be sub judice and may not be discussed by the house. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz

Our leaders in parliament are servants of the masses whose main task is to eradicate social ills. However, what is painful is that many of them are not conducting themselves in a manner that shows trustworthy leadership, always clouded by one scandal after another.

As citizens, where must we look for a solution for the situation we find ourselves in, as our leaders do not seem like they can be trusted? I recall one of them in the past, Bathabile Dlamini, saying there are smaller nyana skeletons in the closet for every politician.

At the time she was referring to her colleagues in ANC but the skeletons are also in the closets of politicians of other parties. All our leaders seem to have forgotten the promises they made before they headed to their parliamentary homes with all free basic needs.

We, on the other hand, are in a dilemma when it comes to services due to us, the MPs are not bothered by loadshedding and water supply cuts.

The parliamentarians fly wherever they want for free and even get free food while we must face up to high prices in supermarkets.

Our political leaders have forgotten about the man on street, who will only be remembered when it’s election time again. Even a mere spade we use to plough, we always make sure we clean it up and put away safely for the next assignment.

Our leaders care less about us the citizens of SA, and that really pains me more than I can say because of the suffering we find ourselves in. How long must we suffer?

Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng Village, Limpopo

